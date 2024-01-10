Corruption harms Barbados and impacts the lives of young people

The Young Democrats are asking the youth of Barbados to stand up against corruption at all levels.

President Tyra Trotman stated that the issue of a Minister accepting a cheque written in her name by a company working for her Ministry gives young people the impression that their leaders have double standards.

“All conscious young people in Barbados are watching a Government and leader who tells us “Do as I say but not as I do” and we have to ask ourselves if this is how we want to see our country run. We are watching and listening to these same people who had a red bag in the last elections to lock up DLP politicians,” she stated.

“Youth in Barbados have to take an active role in our society and our young people need to call for transparency from Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw over the recent report that the Minister received a cheque of $7,500 dollars from an individual who receives contracts from the Deputy Prime Minister’s ministry. Minister Bradshaw’s explaination that the cheque was to assist with her annual Christmas party is not good enough when she knows she led the debate on legislation in Parliament to say any contribution over $2,500 must be reported.She did not report the cheque.

Trotman said there are unanswered questions:

Why was this cheque not made out to a charity instead of to the Deputy Prime Minister?

Was the minister in receipt of similar cheques from persons receiving contracts in her ministry?

Who were the other MPs as the Deputy Prime Minister stated that received cheques and for how much money?

“The situation requires a fully transparent investigation and report that gets to the bottom of these questions. The situation is also concerning because despite that the Integrity in Public Life law has not been proclaimed all sitting ministers of parliament would have been aware that the legislation requires public officials to make a declaration of money or gifts received that exceed $2,500. Minister Bradshaw, who led the debate on the Integrity in Public Life Law, would have been breaking the law if the legislation was proclaimed,” declared Trotman, an attorney-at-law.