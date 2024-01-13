Corporate Social Responsibility Programme ‘Community’ launched by First Citizens in Barbados

In June 2019, First Citizens registered their First Citizens Foundation as a Non-Profit Organisation – because Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has been a key part of First Citizens core values from the very start, for the purpose of supporting this Group in its continued commitment to transformative social change.

According to Group CEO Karen Darbasie, the work of the Foundation is intended to provide a robust framework for good governance and transparency and to advance programmes under five CSR Pillars – Youth Development and Education, Gender, Culture, Environment and Sport.

Addressing participants at Courtyard Marriott in Hastings, she noted with Corporate Social Responsibility now evolving however, First Citizens has identified the need to transition its CSR programme to an ESG programme, to ensure that we remain cutting-edge and that our initiatives support the United Nations’ thrust for sustainable investment.

Operationalized by the First Citizens Foundation, the Group has committed to the mandate of addressing complex societal issues and supporting various positive initiatives by:

Promoting collective responsibility and mutual participation – building a sense of community.

Creating programmes and initiatives that will have direct impact on the citizens of Barbados – serving within the community.

Partnering and investing in the work of existing social interest groups and non-governmental organisations that are aligned to – Youth Development and Education – collaborating and meeting the needs of these various individual communities.

First Citizens strongly believes via Community focus – that sense of unity that emerges from coming together, everyone can make a meaningful impact and difference, in the lives of those they interact with…

This development was met with great alacrity by Community & Sports Minister Charles Griffith who outlined to media what this means for local civil actors as seen in accompanying YouTube video…