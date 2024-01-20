CIBC FirstCaribbean fulfilling special needs

Term two started with a boost for the Hilda Skeene Primary School’s special unit as it received educational materials which will allow teachers to create lessons and activities to appeal to the students’ various learning styles.

Not only were the teachers happy, but the children were as well, as their faces lit up with joy when they saw CIBC FirstCaribbean bank officials entering their classroom on two occasions bearing large boxes. For the materials were not those associated with lessons of bygone days; instead, the ‘gifts’ included small karaoke machines, toys, puzzles, play mats, books, all very colourful but necessary to tap into their various learning styles as well as to help them develop their fine motor skills.

Principal, Wayne Bryan, expressed the school’s gratitude noting that school grants don’t stretch far enough to fulfil all the needs and the teaching and learning aids were necessary to help the children access the curriculum. He, therefore, welcomed efforts to support the school’s programmes.

Hilda Skeene Primary students joined their Principal, Wayne Bryan, third from left, and Special Needs Teacher in charge of the unit, Sophia Doughlin, fourth from right, in thanking the companies. The companies were represented by, starting fourth from left, Brian Lashley of PBS, and CIBC FirstCaribbean officials; Sabrena Forde-Ifill, Associate Director, Technology, Infrastructure, and Innovation; Rosalind Waterman, Associate Director, Governance and Control Management and Jason White, Senior Manager for ABM, Deployment and Strategy.

Special Needs teacher in charge of the unit, Sophia Douglin, also thanked the bank for the gifts which included two filing cabinets and a printer. She had earlier pointed out that in addition to the nine students who are assigned to the classroom, the unit also catered to several children who were pupils of other classes but were struggling with numerary or literacy. Those children attended the unit at periods on their timetable to receive lessons designed specifically to cater to their needs and she said they too would benefit from the materials.

Speaking on the bank’s behalf, Rosalind Waterman said they were so delighted to have the opportunity to help the unit that three of the bank’s departments came together to execute the project under the Adopt-a-Cause programme, which encourages departments and business units to donate money and time toward an outreach activity.

Waterman added that they found out about the school’s needs in November and though it was the busy shopping period, they were eager to source the materials in time for the start of the school term and were therefore glad to be able to do so. She explained that to ensure that the unit could also receive the printer, they partnered with PBS, a company offering such technology, and which was represented at the presentation by Brian Lashley.