CAREER OPPORTUNITY AS FINANCIAL CONTROLLER!

Join our team and become a part of a continuously expanding and financially sound multinational conglomerate—Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL). At Goddards Shipping (Barbados) Ltd., a member of GEL, we are committed to our mission of being successful and responsible while satisfying our customers, employees, partners and shareholders. Our dedicated team share our values of innovation, continuous improvement, and service excellence. We believe in providing our employees with opportunities for growth and development, to help them reach their full potential, in an environment where everyone can thrive. We offer our customers premier shipping and logistics solutions which are tailored to their diverse needs.

We are looking for a talented individual who shares our values to join our team as Financial Controller. This position reports to the General Manager.

Join our team and let’s grow together!

THE ROLE:

The Financial Controller responsibilities are:

Managing the accounting function, administering the Company’s financial accounting systems, preparing monthly management accounts, and providing financial support to the senior management team.

Ensuring proper internal controls are developed, implemented, and monitored.

Safeguarding and managing the Company’s finances, working capital and fixed assets.

Liaising with external auditors at year-end and preparing annual financial statements.

Coordinating the preparation of annual budgets and participating in strategic planning.

Leading and managing the accounting team.

Providing financial analysis and modelling to drive business decisions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Professional Accounting Designation

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience at management level and possess strong leadership skills

A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a similar position

Thorough knowledge of accountancy and International Financial Reporting Standards

Excellent mathematical and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including liaising with remote colleagues.

Knowledge of the Shipping Industry would be an asset.

Computer literate with a working knowledge of accounting packages, Microsoft Excel and Word

BENEFITS:

An attractive remuneration and benefits package is being offered commensurate with the candidates’ experience. Our benefits package includes participation in the Group Life, Medical Insurance and Pension Schemes, opportunities for training & development. Through our Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) you have the opportunity to be a part-owner of GEL (where eligible)—let’s grow together!

Application process:

Visit Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) to complete your application process no later than January 17, 2024.