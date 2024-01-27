BWA EXPERIENCING LOW LEVELS AT CHRIST CHURCH RESERVOIR

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) today Saturday, January 27th informs residents of some Christ Church and St. Philip districts that they are being impacted by low pressure or a water outage as a result of low reservoir levels being experienced at a facility in Christ Church.

Customers in the following areas may affected:

Fairview, Dolphin Park, Kingsland, Water Street, Lowlands, Coverley, Foursquare Valley, Leadvale, Parish Land, Pitchers Hill, St. Patrick’s, Thyme Bottom, Walronds, Woodbourne, Bright Hill, Highlands, Newton Terrace, Newton Park, Wotton, Kendal Hill, Gibbons, Balls Land, Callenders, Southern Heights and surrounding areas.

The Authority’s tankers will assist customers in these districts and will continue to service the areas while the problem persists.

Residents in any of the listed districts who still have a pipe-borne supply are asked to store an adequate amount of water to help, in case their supply is impacted. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption may cause.