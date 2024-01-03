BWA CONDUCTING EMERGENCY WORK AT HAMPTON

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents and businesses in parts of St. Andrew, St. Joseph, St. Philip and Christ Church that Hampton Pumping Station, which supplies them with water, will be taken offline from Wednesday, January 3rd to Friday, January 5th between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, to facilitate emergency repair work.

As a result, customers in the following areas may be affected by low-pressure or water outages during this period:

Belleplaine, Shorey Village and surrounding districts in St. Andrew.

Bathsheba, Cattlewash and surrounding areas in St Joseph

Apple Hall, Atlantic Park, Belair, Benthams, Bequest, Castle Heights, Cave Land, Coles Development, Diamond Valley, Eastbourne, Harmony Hall, Kirtons, Long Bay, Long Bay Development, Lynches, Merricks, Poolers Land, Ruby, Seaview, Shrewsbury, The Crane, Union, Wellhouse, Work Hall, Babylon, Bayfield, Blades Hill, Bushy Park, Chapel, College Land, College Savannah, Content Cot, Doughlins, Duncans, East Coast, Eastpoint, Edgecumbe Tenantry, Farm Gardens, Fortesque, Four Roads, Halton Terrace, Heddings, Hillswick, Industry Hall, Isolation Road, Lakes, Lucas Street, Lyders Hill, Mangrove, Marchfield, Marleyvale, Padmore, Parish Land, Rices, Sanford, Sealy Hall, Six Roads, St. Catherine, St. Margarets Village, Tent Bay, Thickets, Three Houses, Vineyard, Walkers, Windward Gardens and surrounding districts in St Philip.

Atlantic Shores, Callenders, Chancery Lane, Ealing Park, Gibbons Boggs, Goodland, Inch Marlow, Sayers Court, Seaview, Silver Sands, St. Christopher, Wilcox, Durants and surrounding areas in Christ Church.

We strongly recommend that customers in these districts store water to assist during the period of work. Water tankers will be dispatched to the affected areas as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience the service disruption caused by this urgent work starting Wednesday, January 3rd may cause.