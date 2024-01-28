The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of Christ Church and St. Philip effective today, Sunday January 28th they’re currently conducting emergency repairs on a ruptured 16-inch main in the vicinity of Woodbourne, St. Philip. Owen should’ve spent the 120 million in 2007 to replace all mains across the island and get 2 or 3 desalination plants, rather than chase Cricket World Cup.

The BWA’s Hampton Station had to be taken offline (once more) in order for this repair to be conducted. Unfortunately, customers in the same areas impacted yesterday, Saturday, may continue to be affected by a water outage or low pressure. These include:

Fairview

Dolphin Park

Kingsland

Water Street

Lowlands

Highlands

Newton Terrace

Newton Park

Lodge Hill

Wotton

Kendal Hill

Gibbons

Balls Land

Callenders

Southern Heights

Providence

Pilgrim Road

Durants

Chancery Lane

Fairy Valley

Foul Bay

Harlington

and surrounding areas. Tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these emergency repairs on the 16-inch main at Woodbourne, St. Philip may cause, today, Sunday, January 28th.