BMCLA announces its fourth set of approved licensesfor the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) is please to announce that there is a new licensee approved to join the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

With the announcement of this new licensee who was approved with four (4) licenses, there are now a total of 10 local businesses approved to date to pariticpate in the local medicinal cannabis industry with a combined 29 licenses.

The newest business approved is:

COMPANY: N-Gen Holdings Inc.

LICENSE(S) APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1 Retail Distributor Import Export

Other licensees approved to date are:

COMPANY: Amalgamated Security Services (Barbados) Limited

LICENSE APPROVED:

Transport

COMPANY: Island Therapeutics Inc.

LICENSE(S) APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1 Processor – Tier 1 Retail Distributor Transport Import Export

COMPANY: Best Buds Inc.

LICENSES APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1 Import (the licensee has decided to hold on this license)

COMPANY: Cleland Organics Inc. (first application)

LICENSES APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 2 Processor – Tier 1 Transportation Research & Development Retail Distributor Import Export

COMPANY NAME: Shattex Inc.

LICENSE APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 2

COMPANY NAME: Alchemical Labs LICENSE APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1

COMPANY NAME: Cannagreen Enterprises Limited

LICENSES APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1 Processor – Tier 1 Import Retail Distributor



COMPANY NAME: Cleland Organics Inc. (second application)

LICENSE APPROVED:

Retail Distributor

COMPANY NAME: Pearl Premium Corp.

LICENSES APPROVED:

Cultivator – Tier 1 Export

For more information on the medicinal cannabis industry or the BMCLA, visit www.bmcla.bb