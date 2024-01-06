Breaking News

  • GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

  • Prime Minister of Barbados celebrates this country being awarded the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

  • BWA CONDUCTING EMERGENCY WORK AT HAMPTON

  • Embattled MP’s daughter on bail, Michael Lashley’s her attorney

  • 28-year-old Westmoreland man not seen since before Christmas

  • Community Tank Locations in St George, St Philip and St John

With the announcement of this new licensee who was approved with four (4) licenses, there are now a total of 10 local businesses approved to date to pariticpate in the local medicinal cannabis industry with a combined 29 licenses.

BMCLA announces its fourth set of approved licensesfor the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Bajan Reporter

,

BMCLA announces its fourth set of approved licensesfor the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Bajan Reporter

,
With the announcement of this new licensee who was approved with four (4) licenses, there are now a total of 10 local businesses approved to date to pariticpate in the local medicinal cannabis industry with a combined 29 licenses.

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) is please to announce that there is a new licensee approved to join the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

With the announcement of this new licensee who was approved with four (4) licenses, there are now a total of 10 local businesses approved to date to pariticpate in the local medicinal cannabis industry with a combined 29 licenses.
With the announcement of this new licensee who was approved with four (4) licenses, there are now a total of 10 local businesses approved to date to pariticpate in the local medicinal cannabis industry with a combined 29 licenses.

The newest business approved is:

COMPANY: N-Gen Holdings Inc.

LICENSE(S) APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1
  2. Retail Distributor
  3. Import
  4. Export

 Other licensees approved to date are:

COMPANY: Amalgamated Security Services (Barbados) Limited
LICENSE APPROVED:

  1. Transport

COMPANY: Island Therapeutics Inc.
LICENSE(S) APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1
  2. Processor – Tier 1
  3. Retail Distributor
  4. Transport
  5. Import
  6. Export

COMPANY: Best Buds Inc.
LICENSES APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1
  2. Import (the licensee has decided to hold on this license)

COMPANY: Cleland Organics Inc. (first application)
LICENSES APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 2
  2. Processor – Tier 1
  3. Transportation
  4. Research & Development
  5. Retail Distributor
  6. Import
  7. Export

COMPANY NAME: Shattex Inc.
LICENSE APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 2

COMPANY  NAME: Alchemical Labs LICENSE APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1

COMPANY NAME: Cannagreen Enterprises Limited
LICENSES APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1
  2. Processor – Tier 1
  3. Import
  4. Retail Distributor


COMPANY NAME: Cleland Organics Inc. (second application)
LICENSE APPROVED:

  1. Retail Distributor

COMPANY NAME: Pearl Premium Corp.
LICENSES APPROVED:

  1. Cultivator – Tier 1
  2. Export

For more information on the medicinal cannabis industry or the BMCLA, visit www.bmcla.bb

Post Views: 137
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen