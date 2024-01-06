BMCLA announces its fourth set of approved licensesfor the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) is please to announce that there is a new licensee approved to join the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Industry.
The newest business approved is:
COMPANY: N-Gen Holdings Inc.
LICENSE(S) APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
- Retail Distributor
- Import
- Export
Other licensees approved to date are:
COMPANY: Amalgamated Security Services (Barbados) Limited
LICENSE APPROVED:
- Transport
COMPANY: Island Therapeutics Inc.
LICENSE(S) APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
- Processor – Tier 1
- Retail Distributor
- Transport
- Import
- Export
COMPANY: Best Buds Inc.
LICENSES APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
- Import (the licensee has decided to hold on this license)
COMPANY: Cleland Organics Inc. (first application)
LICENSES APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 2
- Processor – Tier 1
- Transportation
- Research & Development
- Retail Distributor
- Import
- Export
COMPANY NAME: Shattex Inc.
LICENSE APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 2
COMPANY NAME: Alchemical Labs LICENSE APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
COMPANY NAME: Cannagreen Enterprises Limited
LICENSES APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
- Processor – Tier 1
- Import
- Retail Distributor
COMPANY NAME: Cleland Organics Inc. (second application)
LICENSE APPROVED:
- Retail Distributor
COMPANY NAME: Pearl Premium Corp.
LICENSES APPROVED:
- Cultivator – Tier 1
- Export
For more information on the medicinal cannabis industry or the BMCLA, visit www.bmcla.bb
