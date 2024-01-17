BMCLA announces Industry Brand Ambassador to assist with dissemination of information

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) revealed Samantha Gittens as new industry Brand Ambassador, and the embodiment of what it means to #letsgrowtogether through education and information. The BMCLA’s new brand ambassador will bring to life through a series of reels, interviews and posts, industry conversations, shared experiences and important information and education.

“The Medicinal Cannabis Industry is such a new industry that we are still battling rumors that persons accept as truths, coupled with persons not reading the information provided from the source. An influencer like Samantha can assist by permeating important industry information and education not only to her age group but beyond,” says Chief Executive Officer (Ag.) of the BMCLA, Shanika Roberts-Odle.



“There’s an informational shift happening, where influencers have that power to not only be recognized but also be able to get information out faster and to a more expansive and diverse audience. So, I’m excited that the BMCLA has found another avenue to inform potential licensees, stakeholders, partners and the public with important information as we grow together.”

Gittens (right) – who has a background in marketing, an interest in biology and with more than 120 thousand followers on her social media platforms combined – will be working with the BMCLA effective immediately by promoting the regulatory body’s 3rd anniversary events which takes place on Jan 18th with its annual Open House and Jan 19th with a Licensed to Thrived event.

“The BMCLA has been working to get their information out there through the various traditional channels including their website, the media and their social media platforms for some time now, however as an influencer I am hoping to assist by capturing and informing a wider audience especially people around my age who might not necessarily go to the tradition news sources to get the information,” said the Brand Ambassador.

“I am very excited to be able to expand my own platform as one that educates and informs the public on a new industry that will assist with jobs and entrepreneurship.”