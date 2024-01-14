Barbados is official home of the world’s oldest rum pot still

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley led a group of dignitaries, including Industry Minister Marsha Caddle, for the recommissioning ceremony of the ‘Rockley Pot Still’ held at the West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) on Friday 12th January 2024. The event was also attended by members of the WIRD team.
According to David Pym, Pesident and Current owner of John Dore Coppersmith, the Rockley was made by James Shears and Sons, a British coppersmith who operated from 1785 to 1891. Therefore, the Rockley was produced circa 1780s. WIRD’s records show that it was last used locally in the distillation process between 1936 and the 1960s.
This ceremony signalled the official return home for the Rockley and its return to active service creating timeless Barbados rum. It also joins a collection of exceptional and original pot stills WIRD already owns. The event was also a timely event for the organisation, which recently celebrated its 130th anniversary.
