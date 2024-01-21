Barbados Bar Association on passing of Justice Jeff Cumberbatch

The Barbados Bar Association mourns the passing of the Honourable Mr. Justice of Appeal Jefferson Cumberbatch with a profound sense of sadness and loss.

Justice Cumberbatch served as Senior Lecturer in Law and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill. He was elevated to the Court of Appeal of Barbados in January 2020.

The Barbadian public will recall that for many years his weekly newspaper column provided insightful expert opinion that was keenly anticipated. His was an exceptional intellect. His tenure as a Senior Law Lecturer at the University of the West Indies will be fondly remembered by his many students. The Hon. Justice was loved, respected and approachable. He left an indelible impact on generations of students who are now Attorneys-at-Law across the region. Many have benefited from his continued guidance and mentorship well into their professional careers. This is evidenced by the continuing flow of tributes from members of the legal fraternity across regional and international boundaries.

As an author, his command of both language and the law was exemplary. The Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ) recently referred to one of his judgements as nothing short of “a model of clarity”.

He had also served as Commissioner of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission. A valued contributor to civil society, in Barbados he served as Chairman of the Consumer Claims Tribunal, Chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority and on the Board of the Financial Services Commission.

The Barbados Bar Association extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Honourable Mr. Justice of Appeal Jefferson Cumberbatch. We will continue to celebrate his life, his legacy and his work.

May he Rest In Peace.