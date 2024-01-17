BARBADIAN ENVOY CONFERRED WITH ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR TITLE

In a momentous event celebrated under the ancestral decree in December 2023, PROF. DR. AMB. KRMB ADRIAN DAISLEY was bestowed with the esteemed title of ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR by the Supreme Council Of African Ancestral Kings and Royalties (SCOAAKAR).

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the distinguished career and contributions of Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley. The Supreme Council Of African Ancestral Kings and Royalties (SCOAAKAR) has acknowledged and honored Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley’s profound dedication and impact, making him a distinguished ambassador within the ancestral community.

The ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR title is a testament to Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley’s outstanding commitment to fostering cultural understanding and strengthening ties within the ancestral heritage community.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley as our ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR. His dedication to preserving and promoting our rich ancestral heritage aligns perfectly with the values upheld by the Supreme Council Of African Ancestral Kings and Royalties,” said Eze Ikemba, Supreme Commander of SCOAAKAR.

Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley expressed gratitude for the honor, stating, “It is with great humility that I accept the title of ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR. I am committed to furthering the understanding and appreciation of our ancestral heritage and fostering unity among our diverse communities.”

This recognition adds another illustrious chapter to Prof. Dr. Amb. KRMB Adrian Daisley’s remarkable journey, and SCOAAKAR looks forward to the continued positive impact of the newly appointed ANCESTRAL ROYAL AMBASSADOR.