76 year old Clapham Park senior not seen in almost a week…

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is 76 year old Orson DeFreitas from #15 Clapham Park, Saint Michael who was last seen about 11:00 am on Friday 5th January 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.

DESCRIPTION:

Defreitas is about 5 feet inches tall, slim built, brown complexion, has an oval head, big nose, has grey hair, beard and moustache, has drooping shoulders and speaks with a soft voice. He was last seen wearing a white ¾ pants with a polo horse to the front, a black T-shirt with Nike tracks on it, navy blue crocks and an orange peat cap. He is an outpatient at the Psychiatric Hospital and is in the habit of leaving home for extended periods of time. Defreitas also frequents Nelson Street and Reed Street, The City.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orson Defreitas is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.