41-year-old vendor tried following day after Cop attack

Police at the Central Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Jamar Omar Desmond Trotman 41 years of Fordes Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael (a vendor) for the following offences that were committed on January 5th 2024 while at Swan Street, Bridgetown.

Possession of Cannabis

Trafficking of Cannabis

Possesseion of Cannabis Intent to Supply

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – of Police Constable 2329 Kiana Brito

Trotman appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Friday 6th January 2024 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes where he pleaded guilty to the drugs. He was placed on a bond for six (6) months to keep the peace and if breached, he is required to pay $750.00 forthwith or thirty days in prison. Trotman was also instructed not to go into Swan Street until the conclusion of these matters. He is scheduled to reappear on January 18th 2024.

Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service