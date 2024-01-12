Breaking News

  • RBC to Stop Charging Customers and Refund Them for ACH Transactions

  • WEST INDIES RUM DISTILLERY & MAISON FERRAND ANNOUNCE GLOBAL RELEASE OF PLANTERAY CUT & DRY

  • Central Bank only now start defending consumers, whither RBC and their heinous charges?

  • GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

  • Prime Minister of Barbados celebrates this country being awarded the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

  • BWA CONDUCTING EMERGENCY WORK AT HAMPTON

marijuana drug arrest1

41-year-old vendor tried following day after Cop attack

DevilsAdvocate

,

41-year-old vendor tried following day after Cop attack

DevilsAdvocate

,
marijuana drug arrest1

Police at the Central Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Jamar Omar Desmond Trotman 41 years of Fordes Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael (a vendor) for the following offences that were committed on January 5th 2024 while at Swan Street, Bridgetown.

  • Possession of Cannabis
  • Trafficking of Cannabis
  • Possesseion of Cannabis Intent to Supply
  • Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – of Police Constable 2329 Kiana Brito

Trotman appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Friday 6th January 2024 before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes where he pleaded guilty to the drugs. He was placed on a bond for six (6) months to keep the peace and if breached, he is required to pay $750.00 forthwith or thirty days in prison. Trotman was also instructed not to go into Swan Street until the conclusion of these matters. He is scheduled to reappear on January 18th 2024.

  • Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 124
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen