26-year-old Constant, St George resident most recent missing person

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Shakeil Omar Ifill 26 years of Lot 28 Constant, Saint George, who was last seen about 9:27 a.m on Saturday 6th January 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.
DESCRIPTION:
Ifill is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, of dark complexion, slim built, low haircut, clean shaven, oval face, big nose and full eyes. He walks with an erect appearance, slightly bow legged, walks fast; his ears are pierced once, he speaks with a Bajan accent and has an abrasion on his left shoulder due to an accident.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakeil Ifill is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss – Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
