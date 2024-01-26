Breaking News

26-year-old Constant, St George resident most recent missing person

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Shakeil Omar Ifill 26 years of Lot 28 Constant, Saint George, who was last seen about 9:27 a.m on Saturday 6th January 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.

DESCRIPTION:

Ifill is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, of dark complexion, slim built, low haircut, clean shaven, oval face, big nose and full eyes. He walks with an erect appearance, slightly bow legged, walks fast; his ears are pierced once, he speaks with a Bajan accent and has an abrasion on his left shoulder due to an accident.

Ifill also wears a tattoo with the letters LLW and a man holding a baby on left side of his chests. At the time, he was wearing long blue denim jeans, bareback and carrying a red hoodie in his hands.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakeil Ifill is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

