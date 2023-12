Director: Charles Stone III

Writers: Isaac Schamis, Constance Schwartz-Morini & Danny Segal

Stars: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter & Mike Epps

Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team, he sees it as an opportunity to turn his life around.