Breaking News

  • NCF’s Wearable Art Exhibition is back! Officially opening Saturday at Queen’s Park Gallery

  • POLICE SERVICE ALSO NEEDS “PERSON OF INTEREST” IDENTIFIED

  • ST PHILIP TEENAGER NOT SEEN SINCE BEGINNING OF MONTH

  • SIX WANTED MEN (ONE REPEAT OFFENDER): EARLY NAUGHTY LIST FROM BARBADOS POLICE

  • CARIFTA Triathlon comes to Barbados in 2024

  • CARICOM Secretariat takes online applications offline

His speech is drawl with a deep voice; he has a pleasant manner and has a dent in forehead. He’s in the habit of biting his fingernails. He frequents Conga Road, Windwards Saint. Philip, Boarded Hall, Saint. George and The Pine Saint Michael.

ST PHILIP TEENAGER NOT SEEN SINCE BEGINNING OF MONTH

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

ST PHILIP TEENAGER NOT SEEN SINCE BEGINNING OF MONTH

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
His speech is drawl with a deep voice; he has a pleasant manner and has a dent in forehead. He’s in the habit of biting his fingernails. He frequents Conga Road, Windwards Saint. Philip, Boarded Hall, Saint. George and The Pine Saint Michael.

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing boy. He is Tyshawn Kemani Watts 13 years of Stroud Land, St Philip, who left home about 8:45 p.m. on Friday 1st December 2023 and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

DESCRIPTION:

Watts is five feet, nine inches (5’ 9”) tall, of slim built, dark complexion, long head, black hair, eyebrows thin, brown small eyes, oval, long face. He wears glasses, has a high forehead, small bold nose, small ears, thin lips, pointed chin, short thin neck, square shoulders, long arms, bowed legs, and an erect appearance.

His speech is drawl with a deep voice; he has a pleasant manner and has a dent in forehead. He’s in the habit of biting his fingernails. He frequents Conga Road, Windwards Saint. Philip, Boarded Hall, Saint. George and The Pine Saint Michael.
His speech is drawl with a deep voice; he has a pleasant manner and has a dent in forehead. He’s in the habit of biting his fingernails. He frequents Conga Road, Windwards Saint. Philip, Boarded Hall, Saint. George and The Pine Saint Michael.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tyshawn Watts, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss, Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 124
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen