St George man is most recent missing person

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Arundel Cox, 79 years of Good Intent, St George who was last seen by his friend George Rowe of the same address on 20th November 2023 and he has not been seen or heard from since that time.

DESCRIPTION:

Cox is six (6) feet tall, slim built, almost bald headed with grey hair, protruding forehead. He has a pointed nose, small ears, thin lips, thick eyebrows, deep set eyes and walks with a slump forward. When last seen he was wearing a grey shirt, black pants, black shoes and a headlight on his forehead with a strap.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Arundel Cox, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Rodney Inniss, Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service