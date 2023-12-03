St George man is most recent missing person

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Arundel Cox, 79 years of Good Intent, St George who was last seen by his friend George Rowe of the same address on 20th November 2023 and he has not been seen or heard from since that time.
DESCRIPTION:
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Arundel Cox, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss, Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
