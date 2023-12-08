Breaking News

  • UWI Cocoa Research Centre’s Chocolates Make Enthusiastic Entry into the Barbadian Market

  • NCF’s Wearable Art Exhibition is back! Officially opening Saturday at Queen’s Park Gallery

  • POLICE SERVICE ALSO NEEDS “PERSON OF INTEREST” IDENTIFIED

  • SIX WANTED MEN (ONE REPEAT OFFENDER): EARLY NAUGHTY LIST FROM BARBADOS POLICE

  • CARIFTA Triathlon comes to Barbados in 2024

  • CARICOM Secretariat takes online applications offline

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kelvin Jamal Marshall, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7223 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

St Andrew man surrenders to officers with lawyer present…

DevilsAdvocate

,

St Andrew man surrenders to officers with lawyer present…

DevilsAdvocate

,
Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kelvin Jamal Marshall, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7223 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Kelvin Jamal Marshall 39 years of Chalky Mount, Saint Andrew who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday December 6th 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday 7th December 2023, he presented himself to the District ‘A’ Police Station accompanied by his Attorney-at-Law and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 40
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen