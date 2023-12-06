SIX WANTED MEN (ONE REPEAT OFFENDER): EARLY NAUGHTY LIST FROM BARBADOS POLICE

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) are on the lookout for six wanted men, including Enrico Dervent Carter alias ‘Jeff ‘ or ‘Bale’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Carter, whose last known address is #3 Clapham Heights, St. Michael is approximately five feet, six inches (5’ 6”) in height, of a dark complexion, small protruding ears, broad nose and is medium built.

Enrico Dervent Carter, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Enrico Dervent Carter is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7612 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ethan Jumani Watson 21 years alias ‘Boy Boy’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Watson, whose last known address is Harlington, Saint Philip is approximately six feet in height, of a dark complexion and is slim built.

Ethan Jumani Watson, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ethan Jumani Watson,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The Barbados Police Service wants Bajans to help locate repeat offender Hainsley Dacosta Browne 43 years also known as “Carson Browne” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Browne, whose last known addresses are Drax Hall Greens, Saint George and 3rd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, Saint Michael, is approximately five feet six (5’ 6”) inches tall, of a dark complexion and is medium built. He has two (2) gold caps with a design of a heart on his top front teeth and on his bottom left front tooth is gold plated. Additionally he has tattoos in the form of the words ‘outlaw’ and ‘AKA’ on his left arm.

Hainsley Dacosta Browne is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Hainsley Dacosta Browne, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at Telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s help in finding Justin Omari Jones 22 years alias ‘Elgingo/Rango/Genna’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Justin Omari Jones, whose last known address is 2nd Ave Godding Road, Station Hill, Saint Michael is approximately five feet, six inches (5’ 6”) tall, of a brown complexion and is slim built. He has tattoos of images of two teardrops under both eyes, ‘RACHELL’ over his left eye and an image of a face on the left side of his neck.

Jones, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, Major Walk, Speightstown, Saint Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Justin Omari Jones, is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at telephone numbers 419-1731, 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) also wants Bajans to help find Kelvin Jamal Marshall 39 years alias ‘Pigtail’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Kelvin Jamal Marshall, whose last known address is Chalky Mount, Saint Andrew is approximately five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) tall, of a brown complexion and is medium built. He has a round head, tattoos on both sides of his face with the words ‘THUG LIFE’ and the image of a spider web and spider on his left hand, the word ‘SCORPION’ and the image of a scorpion under it on his right arm.

Marshall is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kelvin Jamal Marshall, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7223 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Tafari Warren Antonio Barton 24 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Barton, whose last known address is Lucas Street, Saint Philip, is of dark complexion and is slim built. He has an oval shaped head and thick lips.

Tafari Warren Antonio Barton, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tafari Warren Antonio Barton,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist any or all of these wanted persons; anyone caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss, Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service