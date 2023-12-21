QUAKER WITHDRAWS GRANOLA BARS AND GRANOLA CEREALS DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

The Quaker Oats Company announced the market withdrawal of their granola bars and granola cereals included in this detailed list www.quakergranolarecall.com because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause severe infections and, occasionally, fatal outcomes in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can lead to the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more serious illnesses, such as infected arteries (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The products listed on this website (www.quakergranolarecall.com) were produced in the United States and distributed to Barbados. Therefore, the company informs potential consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

Additionally, consumers with any of the mentioned products can return the described product to the original store where they purchased it, presenting their purchase receipt. For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline: consumers.1800@pepsico.com

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal. Quaker has reported these actions to the relevant local authorities.

It is important to note that this withdrawal ONLY APPLIES to the specific products listed (www.quakergranolarecall.com), and NO OTHER Quaker product is affected.