PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT & ELDER AFFAIRS MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO FORMER CHILD CARE BOARD DIRECTOR

So often when we find ourselves in a position where, triggered by death, we pay tribute to an individual of worth, almost automatically we look to focus on their academic or professional achievements. And it’s not hard to understand why. After all, our society so often measures success in these terms.

Today, however, as I reflected on the news of the passing of a Barbadian of significant note, Mrs. Phyllis Roett, the first Director of the Child Care Board, scholastic success was not the thing that came first to my mind. Instead, what I saw was a Barbadian whose entire life reflected a quality that may not be uniquely Barbadian, but it certainly is synonymous with being Bajan.

Mrs. Roett was a caring woman — a Barbadian possessed of a heart that bled for the welfare of the family, but particularly the protection and development of children. It was as though it was for this purpose that she lived and breathed, serving her country faithfully as a leader in the field of social work and the development of social policy.

Indeed, much of Barbados’ current social services network reflects her pioneering work.

In fact, as my ministry concludes the current modernisation of our social services programme, I note how fortunate we were to have had her earlier work on rationalisation, to draw on, which she co-wrote in 1997.

Her skills were not only used in Barbados, but as Senior Development Officer with the then Canadian International Development Agency, Mrs Roett was able to do great work in the social sphere to advance the entire Caribbean region.

Our country also owes Mrs. Roett a debt of gratitude for another reason. She was the wife of former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Ishmael Roett, whose Barbados O’ Level Institute was responsible for providing a second chance to countless Barbadian youth who may not have succeeded in the secondary school system, but who redeemed themselves at this Bank Hall oasis. I have no doubt that as the matriarch of that household she would have sacrificed much time and energy to allow that Institute to fulfill its mission.

On behalf of Prime Minister, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, and the other members of the Cabinet, as well as the people of Barbados, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Mr. Ishmael Roett and the rest of the family. May her soul rest in peace.