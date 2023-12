In the 2023 Kirk Humphrey’s St Michael South Road Tennis tournament… Deontae “Laga” Chapman VS Jason “Pipey” ParrisDeontae took the first game at 21-12.However, Jason “Pipey” Parris took the other three games21 -17, 21 -18, 21-17“Pipey” remains as champion

