New Flag Races To Paris Olympiad – Americas Men

There is a clear front-runner in the race to claim the Americas male New Flag Olympic slot. In contrast to the Asian race, in which Jason Tai Long Ng and Ayan Beisenbayev are a hair-width apart in the world rankings, Matthew Wright has a considerable margin in the Americas contest.

With a buffer of almost 500 points, Wright (extreme right) will head into 2024 as the prohibitive favourite to claim the New Flag place.

As a reminder, a New Flag place at the Games is awarded to one man and one woman for each of the five continental associations. The recipient must be the highest ranked athlete from their continent and race for a country that has not already qualified an athlete of the same gender to Paris.

In addition, an athlete needs to be in the top-180 of the world rankings to be eligible for a New Flag slot.

Currently, Wright is ranked 52nd in the world. Due to the vagaries of the ranking system, he actually gained a place over the weekend without even racing.



