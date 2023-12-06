NCF’s Wearable Art Exhibition is back! Officially opening Saturday at Queen’s Park Gallery

The Wearable Art Exhibition, one of the most exciting arts showcases last year, is returning to the Queen’s Park Gallery for a second consecutive year.

Wearable Art Exhibition was well received last year.

Hosted by the National Cultural Foundation, the final visual arts exhibition for the year seamlessly blends Visual Arts, haute couture, and slow fashion created by some of Barbados’ top and emerging fashion designers and artists in what some view as the “crossroads between craft, fashion and art”.

Cultural Officer/Curator for the Queen’s Park Gallery, Oneka Small cannot wait to welcome everyone to the opening, titled Wear Your Art Party this Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. She is also inviting those thinking about attending to “wear your fashion” and make it a spectacular evening out ahead of the exciting annual Christmas morning in the park, where fashion abounds.

There is wearable art for males as well.

“Art isn’t limited to something you hang on a wall. It is living, breathable. It is how we carry ourselves each. We’re having this exhibition again at this time because it’s Christmas and people are dressing up, and we’re hoping to have opportunities for artists to sell their work. Queen’s Park is that place where artists can come and restock their inventory.

“We’re doing as much as we did last year. There will be accessories, jewellery, clothing. Wearable Art is an exhibition people can come see – not everything is for sale – enjoy what’s displayed and be inspired to be more beautiful. We’re optimistic the artists will get some sales,” said Small.

Pauline Bellamy, Mark Daniel (Avark), Shakad Eco Lifestyle, Kim Butcher (Okoye by Kim) Gloria Chung, Julianna Iniss (both jewellery), fashion artist Margaret Herbert and some younger, lesser-known artists will be exhibiting.

A highlight of the showcase is that some of the clothing and accessories are available for sale and individuals looking for something different to wear to an event this holiday season, or those wanting to gift the fashionistas and fashion forward individuals in their lives one of a kind pieces and designer couture, have a chance to do so as the exhibits make excellent choices.

NCF Wearable Art Exhbition givves designers a space to showcase their creations.

Given the fluidity of the Wearable Art Exhibition, the pieces are likely to change between the opening and its final day on Saturday, January 6, 2024, as they are purchased.

Small said the opening of the exhibition itself is “a different, enjoyable space” for both the artist showing her/his work and people attending who may not consider themselves artists can but want to participate in the Wear Your Art competition for which there is an opportunity to win prizes.

“It’s wearable art and there will be prizes (vouchers) which are redeemable for items in the exhibition. The prize has to be redeemed at the Gallery. We did this last year, and the people came in and bought items. They were able to use the voucher as we would like people to, to shop and buy into local creativity, which is nice,” the Curator said. Images of last year’s Wear You Art competition participants will be shown in the Gallery during the show’s opening so people can see what was worn by the fashionable mix of attendees in different age groups.