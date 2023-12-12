MAYHEM (2024) Xavier Gens, Nassim Lyes

Director: Xavier Gens

Writers: Magali Rossitto, Xavier Gens & Guillaume Lemans

Stars: Nassim Lyes, Loryn Nounay & Olivier Gourmet

Sam is an exemplary inmate. A few months before his release from prison, he is diligently preparing for his reintegration. During a leave, his past catches up with him and an accident leaves him only one choice: escape. Five years later, he rebuilt his life in Thailand, where he founded the family he had always dreamed of. But Narong, the local godfather, forces him to plunge into delinquency again. When Sam wants to stop everything, Narong attacks his family… Sam will cross Thailand to take revenge on his executioner.