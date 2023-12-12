Breaking News

  • CARICOM Heads weigh in on Venezuela-Guyana Border Threat of War over Essequibo region

  • UWI Cocoa Research Centre’s Chocolates Make Enthusiastic Entry into the Barbadian Market

  • NCF’s Wearable Art Exhibition is back! Officially opening Saturday at Queen’s Park Gallery

  • POLICE SERVICE ALSO NEEDS “PERSON OF INTEREST” IDENTIFIED

  • SIX WANTED MEN (ONE REPEAT OFFENDER): EARLY NAUGHTY LIST FROM BARBADOS POLICE

  • CARIFTA Triathlon comes to Barbados in 2024

MAYHEM (2024) Xavier Gens, Nassim Lyes

Bajan Reporter

,

MAYHEM (2024) Xavier Gens, Nassim Lyes

Bajan Reporter

,
Director: Xavier Gens
Writers: Magali Rossitto, Xavier Gens & Guillaume Lemans
Stars: Nassim Lyes, Loryn Nounay & Olivier Gourmet

Sam is an exemplary inmate. A few months before his release from prison, he is diligently preparing for his reintegration. During a leave, his past catches up with him and an accident leaves him only one choice: escape. Five years later, he rebuilt his life in Thailand, where he founded the family he had always dreamed of. But Narong, the local godfather, forces him to plunge into delinquency again. When Sam wants to stop everything, Narong attacks his family… Sam will cross Thailand to take revenge on his executioner.

Post Views: 82
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen