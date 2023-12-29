Land Tax Portal 10% Discount Ending Soon

Breaking News

Barbados Revenue Authority BRA

Property owners have a few more days to take advantage of an extended online 10% discount on their 2023-2024 Land Tax bills.

This reminder came from Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Communications Officer Erica Lazare, who stated the extended discount offer is still available for online payments made in full on the Land Tax portal by Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Lazare asserted the Authority was pleased with the positive impact of the new portal on both local and international property owners as it provides an “easy, direct and secure” way to view and pay Land Tax online.

“Enhancing service delivery is a key strategic priority for the Authority and the Land Tax portal is an initiative which contributes to achieving this. As an institution, we want to facilitate greater self-service and compliance. This service option does that for property owners in Barbados and abroad.

We launched the Land Tax portal in August 2023, and the feedback we have received from the various taxpayer segments locally and in the diaspora, has  been positive.” Lazare shared.

She reminded taxpayers that they must first register on the portal before they can make online payments using a debit or credit card. Persons also require any Land Tax bill or receipt for each property, their TAMIS number if resident in Barbados, email address and national identification number. Persons may visit the portal at bra.gov.bb.

