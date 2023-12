Directors: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine

Writers: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Stars: Ian McShane, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan & Seth Rogen

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.