Jadel – Calypso (Carnival 2024)

Produced by: Rekcodrums & Shaft Executive Producer: Jadel Written by: Jason ‘Shaft’ Bishop and Jardine ‘Jadel’ Le Gere Performed by: Jadel Recorded by: Kevin ‘Shadee’ Sardine @ Kode 784, NY

[Verse 1]

Where am from you must go there

One time

You going feel the magic in the atmosphere

Yea yea

Relax let she blow mind

With just one wine

Ah there no where else in this world too compare

[Pre-Chorus]

We got the best youth parties on lock down

Is turn up till sun down

Feel the love when you walk true downtown

Real pretty girls in abundance

You could never go wrong once you touch down

Ah best beach with hot sun

Will captivate soul and take your breath away

[Chorus]

Welcome to the land of calypso

Where we culture richer than oil

You oughta know

Try to limbo limbo

Wine and go down

For the first time it will

Captivate your soul

And take your breath away

[Post -Chorus]

Trinidad gonna take your breath away

Yes it gonna take your breath away

Hummm

That is one place you got to stay

That is one place you got to stay

I telling yuh

Tobago gonna take your breath away

Yes it gonna take your breath away hummm

That is one place you got to stay

That is one place you got to stay

Pannist: Buccooneers Steel Orchestra – Special thanks are reserved for the management and staff of Anchor’s Grill & Bar, Tobago, Mr Glenn Roberts, and Mr Darryl Bartholemew. Additional special thanks to: Iconic Mas (Tobago), Tobago Carnival, Tobago Plantation, Tobago Gold Digital Distribution: Julianspromos Worldwide (c/o ONErpm)

[Verse 2]

I know true love is hard to find

Sometimes

But you got to travel miles away

Oh yeah

You might miss the signs cause love is blind

But that’s fine

So we gonna wait for you to come someday

[Pre-Chorus]

We got the best youth parties on lock down

Is turn up till sun down

Feel the love when you walk true downtown

Real pretty girls in abundance

You could never go wrong once you touch down

Ah best beach with hot sun

Will captivate soul and take your breath away

[Chorus]

Welcome to the land of calypso

Where we culture richer than oil

You oughta know

Try to limbo limbo

Wine and go down

For the first time it will

Captivate your soul

And take your breath away

Models provided by: Eleith Model Management -Caela Chapman -Kerissa Flemming -Ven J Hair by: The Mirror @themirrorltd Production Assistant: Summer Fraser

[Outro]

Welcome to the land of calypso

Where we culture richer than oil

You oughta know

Try to limbo limbo

Wine and go down

For the first time it will

Captivate your soul

And take your breath away