Jadel – Calypso (Carnival 2024)

Models provided by: Eleith Model Management -Caela Chapman -Kerissa Flemming -Ven J Hair by: The Mirror @themirrorltd Production Assistant: Summer Fraser

Models provided by: Eleith Model Management -Caela Chapman -Kerissa Flemming -Ven J Hair by: The Mirror @themirrorltd Production Assistant: Summer Fraser
Produced by: Rekcodrums & Shaft Executive Producer: Jadel Written by: Jason ‘Shaft’ Bishop and Jardine ‘Jadel’ Le Gere Performed by: Jadel Recorded by: Kevin ‘Shadee’ Sardine @ Kode 784, NY

[Verse 1]
Where am from you must go there
One time
You going feel the magic in the atmosphere
Yea yea
Relax let she blow mind
With just one wine
Ah there no where else in this world too compare

Calypso was written by Jason 'Shaft' Bishop alongside Jadel
[Pre-Chorus]
We got the best youth parties on lock down
Is turn up till sun down
Feel the love when you walk true downtown
Real pretty girls in abundance
You could never go wrong once you touch down
Ah best beach with hot sun
Will captivate soul and take your breath away

[Chorus]
Welcome to the land of calypso
Where we culture richer than oil
You oughta know
Try to limbo limbo
Wine and go down
For the first time it will
Captivate your soul
And take your breath away

[Post -Chorus]
Trinidad gonna take your breath away
Yes it gonna take your breath away
Hummm
That is one place you got to stay
That is one place you got to stay
I telling yuh
Tobago gonna take your breath away
Yes it gonna take your breath away hummm
That is one place you got to stay
That is one place you got to stay

Special thanks are reserved for the management and staff of Anchor’s Grill & Bar, Tobago, Mr Glenn Roberts, and Mr Darryl Bartholemew. Additional special thanks to: Iconic Mas (Tobago), Tobago Carnival, Tobago Plantation, Tobago Gold Digital Distribution: Julianspromos Worldwide (c/o ONErpm)
[Verse 2]
I know true love is hard to find
Sometimes
But you got to travel miles away
Oh yeah
You might miss the signs cause love is blind
But that’s fine
So we gonna wait for you to come someday

[Pre-Chorus]
We got the best youth parties on lock down
Is turn up till sun down
Feel the love when you walk true downtown
Real pretty girls in abundance
You could never go wrong once you touch down
Ah best beach with hot sun
Will captivate soul and take your breath away

[Chorus]
Welcome to the land of calypso
Where we culture richer than oil
You oughta know
Try to limbo limbo
Wine and go down
For the first time it will
Captivate your soul
And take your breath away

[Outro]
Welcome to the land of calypso
Where we culture richer than oil
You oughta know
Try to limbo limbo
Wine and go down
For the first time it will
Captivate your soul
And take your breath away

