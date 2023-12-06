I.S.S. – Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy: #GoT), Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina & John Gallagher Jr. (Bleecker Street)

Breaking News

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Writer: Nick Shafir
Stars: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina & John Gallagher Jr.

Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.

Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafir’s Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways.

