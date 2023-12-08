Harlington youth turns self in to Barbados Police Service

Ethan Jumani Watson 21 years of Harlington, St Philip who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday December 6th 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday 7th December 2023, he presented himself to the Oistins Police Station accompanied by his Attorney-at-Law and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service