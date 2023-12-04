Fortress Fund Managers kicks off Season 6 of life and finance podcast

Season Six of Do It Fuh Grantley, the life and finance podcast from Fortress Fund Managers (FFM), kicked off recently with a topical discussion on readiness for retirement.

Guests on the first and second episodes, FFM Pension Director, René Delmas, and actuary and blogger, Nikita Gibson spoke about the nuts and bolts of pension plans. They also shared tips on planning well for retirement and challenged listeners to get clear on what they want their retirement to look like, and why.

“Once you know when you’re going to retire, you know what you plan to do for the retirement, then comes the deliberate action, which is the financial planning. What are the things you need to put in place to ensure that you can achieve the things you want to achieve in retirement?” Gibson asked. She added: “It’s also about identifying the right tools and asking what tools you’re going to use to reach that goal.”

Given the removal of tax allowances for Registered Retirement Savings Plans in 2015, Delmas recommended that those without access to an employer-sponsored pension plan open a mutual fund account instead. “You definitely should designate individual investment as your private pension plan.”

The remainder of the episodes will hear from other members of the FFM team as well as an economist and accountant as they focus on Fortress’ investment portfolio and rationale, the cost of inflation, sensible money moves in a recession and Fortress’ US dollar funds.

Launched in January 2019, Do It Fuh Grantley seeks to demystify the world of investing and enhance Barbadians’ financial knowledge. It is hosted by FFM Marketing Manager, Kim Howard and entrepreneur, author and investment professional Omar Kennedy. New episodes of the current season will be released every Thursday until December 14 and can be heard on Apple or Android podcast apps or at www.fortressfund.com.

Fortress manages over Bds $800 million in assets across 12 funds with investments in regional, US, international and emerging markets.