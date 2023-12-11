Family Searched, Family Found – Salt Lake City to Barbados

Earlier in 2023, when Sister Margaret Haynes, a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barbados, decided to ramp up her family history activity and submit more ancestors’ names for temple ordinances, she had no idea of the series of events that she had initiated.

Sister Haynes serves as the Second Counselor in the District Relief Society for the Barbados Bridgetown District, and she consulted with one of the senior missionaries, Sister Jennilyn Stoffers, (Family History Specialist) on how to get things going. Sister Stoffers reached out to her former missionary companion and lifelong friend, Martha Thompson for assistance. Sister Thompson lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has been a member of the Orchestra at Temple Square for a decade. Several dozen family records and ordinances later, Sister Haynes discovered that Sister Thompson was in fact, her second cousin.

Imagine discovering a cousin you never knew you had! The cousins united! From left, Elder Cobriel Delphi, his mother Sister Jacqueline Marshall, newly discovered relative Sister Martha Thompson (with her violin), Sister Margaret Haynes (mother of Sister Marshall, grandmother of Elder Delphi), and Antonio Marshall (grandson of Sister Haynes, son of Sister Marshall)

Her voice choked with emotion, Sister Haynes shared this wonderful testimony with the congregation at her home branch, Christ Church on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Sister Haynes is a long-standing member of the Church and has children and grandchildren who are members. She expressed her great joy at this discovery and strongly exhorted the congregation to work on their family history and ordinances.

Later in the meeting, Sister Thompson (affectionately known as “Tommy” to her close friends) beautifully rendered two hymns on her violin, enchanting the younger members especially. Afterwards, the assorted cousins gathered for photographs. Tommy also shared how happy she was to meet these previously unknown relatives! Family is forever!

For more information, visit the Church’s website: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/ You can also speak to the full-time missionaries, who can be identified by their name badges. There are three chapels in Barbados, located in Black Rock (St. Michael), Oistins and Rendezvous (Christ Church). All are welcome to attend the weekly Sacrament Meetings on Saturdays, starting at 10am.