EXODUS (2024) Matthew McConaughey – 4K UHD

Bajan Reporter

Bajan Reporter

Exodus is a unique new RPG by the director of Knights of the Old Republic and other famous RPGs.

In Exodus, humanity has fled a dying Earth, finding a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for survival. As The Traveler, you are humanity’s last hope. Your job is to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe, the Celestials – humanity’s greatest enemy. But there’s a catch — Time Dilation. As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world — reshaping the future. Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.

Archetype didn’t reveal a release date, but did confirm that it’s under development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more, check out everything revealed at The Game Awards so far and our roundup of every winner for each category.

