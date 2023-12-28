CTUSAB’s NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE

A New Year is once more upon us. And, as we look back at the past year in sober reflection, and in looking forward to a new one, we ought to take stock of the tasks and challenges that still lie ahead.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the hard times we experienced meant that it was necessary to find new ways of doing things and adopt new habits. In large measure the hurdles were overcome, and our society has moved on. Whether domestic or international, we continue to face challenging times, none the less, we should take comfort that while there is still more to endure, hope springs eternal for a return to better days.

For most of us, our family plays an especially important role in our personal lives and in the economic and social well-being of our island state. In reality, many families have lived through some difficult days in recent years, and many people will begin the new year in the same situation they were in the past. It should come as no surprise therefore that there is a global trend of young people showing dissatisfaction with the status quo and are calling for things to be done differently.

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) stands ready to support Government’s priority to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families, creating and delivering jobs across the country, expedite the transition to cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy, and the promotion of sustainable and efficient farming and food production.

And if we want to ensure anyone is better off, surely it should be the most vulnerable. The will to help persons with disabilities find jobs and live with dignity must prevail. Similarly, it is our moral imperative to give succor to our fellow citizens whose lot is the despair of homelessness, hunger and poverty.

In the event that we all do our part, 2024 can indeed become a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

I wish everyone a Happy New Year!