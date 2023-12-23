CTUSAB’s CHRISTMAS TIME MESSAGE

Once more, across the world, Christmas celebrations are marred by wars and conflicts among nations. Peace on earth continues to be elusive as a consequence of the growing threats of war, acts of terror, civil unrest, political partisanship and the infliction of social injustices; issues that conjoin to rob the world of the stability that is desirous.

Not only are there wars in the Middle East between Hamas and the Israelis, Russia and Ukraine in Europe, tribal skirmishes continue in Yemen and Iraq, whilst conflicts scourge the African Continent, South and Central America. The perils of global warming as evidenced by unprecedented flooding, drought, and the increasing severity and frequency of storms and forest fires seem to garner our attention as fleeting headlines only. The scorching and record-breaking heat of this year appears to have sunk into the deep recesses of our memory although next year promises to be one of the same, whilst rich countries compete for dominance seemingly blind to poverty and hunger in less fortunate ones.

Societies have become polarized on many social issues. There are divisions within the church, antisemitism, antimuslim hate and crimes, racial discrimination and profiling, and prejudices in all forms – with those against the LGBTQ community in particular. In many societies, gun violence is now commonplace.

In the labour movement, trade unions have shied away from the first principle of promoting unity and solidarity, and workers are notably displeased with the exploitative actions of employers. All these negatives underline the need for the engagement of conflict resolution strategies, dialogue and consultation.

At this Christmas time, let us reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ and embrace the love of God and our fellow man. Let us also reflect on the refrain “Kindness is free, Love is free, they bring us peace.”



Let us all be guided by the lyrics; “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be. Let me walk with my brother in perfect harmony. Let there be peace with me and let this be the moment now. With every step I take, let this be my solemn vow.”

Best wishes for a peaceful and blessed Christmas from the Officers, Members of the Executive Board, and Staff of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados.