Community Tank Locations in St George, St Philip and St John

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents of St. George, St. John, and St. Philip, who were affected by the recent facility shutdowns as a result of adverse weather conditions, of the following newly installed community tanks in their respective communities.
|LOCATION
|PARISH
|Waithe Road, Greens
|St. George
|Drax Hall Community Center
|St. George
|#22 Drax Hall Greens
|St. George
|Greens Main Road near Waithe’s Funeral Home
|St. George
|1st Avenue Greens, Thorns Gap (by standpipe)
|St. George
|Ellerton Playing Field
|St. George
|Upper Sweet Vale, Bailey’s Alley
|St. George
|1st Avenue Thorns Road
|St. George
|#6 Buttals Tenantry
|St. George
|Colleton
|St. John
|Clifton Hall (2 tanks)
|St. John
|Carters Road
|St. John
|Coach Hill
|St. John
|Edgecliff ( 2 tanks)
|St. John
|Gall Hill
|St. John
|Massiah Street
|St. John
|Pot House
|St. John
|Sherbourne #1
|St. John
|Sherbourne #2
|St. John
|Sherbourne #3
|St. John
|Venture Main Road
|St. John
|Welch
|St John
|Church of Christ, Church Village
|St. Philip
We appreciate the patience and understanding of those customers who were affected.
