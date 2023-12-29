Community Tank Locations in St George, St Philip and St John

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents of St. George, St. John, and St. Philip, who were affected by the recent facility shutdowns as a result of adverse weather conditions, of the following newly installed community tanks in their respective communities.

LOCATION PARISH Waithe Road, Greens St. George Drax Hall Community Center St. George #22 Drax Hall Greens St. George Greens Main Road near Waithe’s Funeral Home St. George 1st Avenue Greens, Thorns Gap (by standpipe) St. George Ellerton Playing Field St. George Upper Sweet Vale, Bailey’s Alley St. George 1st Avenue Thorns Road St. George #6 Buttals Tenantry St. George Colleton St. John Clifton Hall (2 tanks) St. John Carters Road St. John Coach Hill St. John Edgecliff ( 2 tanks) St. John Gall Hill St. John Massiah Street St. John Pot House St. John Sherbourne #1 St. John Sherbourne #2 St. John Sherbourne #3 St. John Venture Main Road St. John Welch St John Church of Christ, Church Village St. Philip

We appreciate the patience and understanding of those customers who were affected.