Community Tank Locations in St George, St Philip and St John

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents of St. George, St. John, and St. Philip, who were affected by the recent facility shutdowns as a result of adverse weather conditions, of the following newly installed community tanks in their respective communities.

  LOCATIONPARISH
Waithe Road, GreensSt. George
Drax Hall Community CenterSt. George
#22 Drax Hall GreensSt. George
Greens Main Road near Waithe’s Funeral HomeSt. George
1st Avenue Greens, Thorns Gap (by standpipe)St. George
Ellerton Playing FieldSt. George
Upper Sweet Vale, Bailey’s AlleySt. George
1st Avenue Thorns RoadSt. George
#6 Buttals TenantrySt. George
ColletonSt. John
Clifton Hall (2 tanks)St. John
Carters RoadSt. John
Coach HillSt. John
Edgecliff ( 2 tanks)St. John
Gall HillSt. John
Massiah StreetSt. John
Pot HouseSt. John
Sherbourne #1St. John
Sherbourne #2St. John
Sherbourne #3St. John
Venture Main RoadSt. John
WelchSt John
Church of Christ, Church VillageSt. Philip

We appreciate the patience and understanding of those customers who were affected.

