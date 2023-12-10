CARICOM Heads weigh in on Venezuela-Guyana Border Threat of War over Essequibo region

Breaking News

CARICOM reiterates its commitment to the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the maintenance of international law.

CARICOM Heads of Government met in caucus on Friday December 8 to discuss the situation with regard to the Venezuela Guyana border controversy and agreed to issue the following statement:

CARICOM firmly supports Guyana in pursuance of the resolution of its border controversy with Venezuela through the process of the ICJ.

Further, CARICOM urges Venezuela to respect the conservatory measures determined by the ICJ in its recent ruling until a final resolution.

CARICOM reiterates its commitment to the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the maintenance of international law.
Accordingly, CARICOM calls for a de-escalation of the conflict and for appropriate dialogue between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana to ensure peaceful coexistence, the application and respect for international law and the avoidance of the use or threats of force.

