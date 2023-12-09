Breaking News

CARICOM Eminent Persons Group returns to Haiti

CARICOM Eminent Persons Group returns to Haiti

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group has returned to Haiti to facilitate negotiations on a Framework Agreement intended to provide a transitional governance arrangement to take the troubled country to free and fair elections.

After more than five months of consultations with the Eminent Persons Group, a wide cross section of Haitian Stakeholders on 8 December 2023 began negotiations on the details of the Framework Agreement, which emerged from those consultations.

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group of former Prime Ministers Bruce Golding, Perry Christie and Chairman, Dr Kenny Anthony is accompanied by the Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Haiti, Ambassador Colin Granderson, CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary General for Foreign and Community Relations, Elizabeth Solomon and Project Officer, Nickeva Eve-Benjamin.

