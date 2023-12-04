BWA Making Urgent Connections in Prior Park, St. James

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of Prior Park that it will be making a number of urgent connections in the area on Wednesday, December 6th between 9 am and 11 pm. These connections are to facilitate the timely completion of roadworks in the area.

As a result, residents and businesses located between the Prior Park Roundabout and the junction at Thorpe’s Main Road to Halls Village Road, St. James and in the surrounding districtsmay suffer low pressure or water outages during these hours.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist during this time.

Customers with queries are reminded that they can contact the Authority at 434-4292 between 8:30 am and 12 midnight. Updates can also be viewed on the Authority’s website and social media pages.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience these urgent connections in Prior Park, St. James on Wednesday, December 6th may cause.