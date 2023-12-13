BCC Music Students Rewarded for Outstanding Performances

The Performing Arts Hall at the Barbados Community College (BCC) was inundated with sweet music recently. This is the time of year when students show off their skills during their weekly lunchtime recitals. However, the occasion was even more memorable this time around because three of the young musicians were rewarded for their hard work over the last year.

Performers going through their paces during the Lunchtime concert

The first of the donations came in the form of the Norma Holder Prize for Music. The prize is named for former BCC principal, Norma Holder who was an outstanding musician. It was made possible through the Errol and Nita Barrow Educational Trust, which is named in the memory of late Prime Minister and father of Independence, Errol Walton Barrow, and his sister and former Governor General, Dame Nita Barrow.

Vocalist Abianna Fenty receiving her prize from Representative of the Errol and Nita Barrow Educational Trust Christopher Harper

Representative of the Trust Christopher Harper presented a cheque for an undisclosed amount to vocalist Abianna Fenty, the student in the music programme with the highest GPA at the end of the first year.

In handing over the cheque, Mr. Harper noted that Ms. Holder would have been impressed with Ms. Fenty’s elegant presentation style and her academic achievement. In addition to her musical accomplishments as a Grade 8 classical musician and former semi-finalist in the BAJE to the World competition, 17-year-old Fenty boasts an all-A profile in her studies as she pursues an Associate Degree in Music.

Another donation was made by a benefactor who asked to remain anonymous. That individual provided laptops for two students. Eighteen-year-old vocalist, Israelle Campbell was excited about receiving the essential piece of equipment. In fact, she said she was “exhilarated to receive it” because she will now be able to complete her assignments on her own. Ms. Campbelle explained previously she did not own a laptop and had to rely on friends.

Vocalist Israelle Campbell receiving her donation of a laptop from Deputy Principal (ag), Samuel Bowen

Adariah Walcott received the other laptop.

In thanking both sets of donors, Head of the Music Department, Roger Gittens said these types of gestures are critical and well appreciated. He said, “A laptop is an essential piece of equipment for the music programme. Some students either don’t possess one or they are sharing with a sibling or their laptop is old and in need of repair. I am trying to assist students in these categories.”