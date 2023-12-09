Barbados Motoring Federation releases 2024 calendar

The Barbados Motoring Federation’s (BMF) calendar for 2024 published today (December 4) lists 52 events to run between February and December. Although the current motor sport season has not yet ended – there is drag racing at Bushy Park this Sunday (December 10) – the BMF has confirmed that nearly 400 Barbadians and 100 overseas visitors competed in motor sport events in the island this year.

BMF Vice-President David Williams said: “When we launched our 2023 Calendar, we were still emerging from the pandemic, which had affected our sport, our member clubs, competitors and volunteers in varying degrees for the previous three years. While we were hoping that everyone could at least enjoy a full season of events, I admit we did not expect to have such a strong year in terms of participation.

“We have welcomed many newcomers to the sport, particularly in the grass roots disciplines such as autocross, karting and off-road navigational events which has helped maintain the strength of our local competitor base; and we have some new faces among our body of volunteers, too, as others move up the ranks to more responsible positions.

“The first edition of the Caterham Caribbean Cup held recently at Bushy Park added more than 40 first-time visitors to the number of overseas drivers already attracted to Motorsport Island by our long-standing rallying and circuit racing events, bringing the total this year to just shy of 100.”

The Federation’s calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from autocross and karting events, through circuit racing and drag racing to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints, special stage rallies and sprints. These are organised by the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD), Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL), Barbados Karting Association (BKA), Barbados Rally Club (BRC), Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI), Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI) and the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).