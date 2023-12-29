Barbados Canada Association creates unforgettable evening of Independence celebrations

The Barbados Canada Association (BCA) marked a momentous occasion with its recent Independence Gala, held late last month at the Estate Banquet & Event Centre. The event brought together members of the Greater Toronto Area’s Barbadian community, distinguished guests, and friends from all walks of life to commemorate Barbados’ 57th anniversary of independence in fine fashion.

The Honourable Sonia Marville-Carter, Consul General to Barbados addresses the gala’s audience

The annual Independence Gala held under the patronage of the Consul General of Barbados aimed to foster a sense of unity, pride, and shared heritage among the Barbadian diaspora in Canada. The evening was a true celebration of Barbadian culture, featuring a rich tapestry of music, dance, and delectable cuisine that transported attendees to the vibrant shores of Barbados.

Barbados Canada Association President Mark Hoyte poses with guests during the gala

Themed ‘Uniting the Diaspora to Build a Better Tomorrow’, the gala attracted notable dignitaries, community leaders, and representatives from various organizations including Ontario MPP Raymond Cho, President of the Barbados Ice Skating Association Raj Sharma and his daughter Priyanka Sharma (who represents Barbados at international competitions in the sport of Ice Skating).

The Honourable Sonia Marville-Carter, Consul General to the Government of Barbados was front and centre at the soiree and further underscored the event’s 2023 theme by emphasizing on importance of unity within the community during her address to the audience.

The Independence Gala was not only an occasion for celebration but also a charitable endeavor. This BCA event and all its many elements such as a raffle, silent auction and door prizes raised funds for disaster management initiatives in Barbados.

BCA Vice-President Reeva Goodman was co-host of the memorable affair

For many in attendance, the highlight of the evening was a series of captivating performances that showcased the diversity and dynamism of Barbadian talent. From soulful ballads to comical Calypsos, the entertainment program which included emotive vocalists from the ‘Bim’s Got Talent’ competition and the hilarious Comedy & Calypso group MADD left attendees primed up to dance the night away to the music of DJ Phase 4.

Barbadian Comedy & Calypso group MADDleft the audience in stitches

The Barbadian Canada Association extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the Independence Gala, from the event’s patrons and performers to the volunteers and 2023 sponsors which included The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Crucible International Inc., Abraxas International Inc, Smith & Reid Insurance, Merit Insurance Brokers Inc., Morningside Nissan, Marville Travel Ltd, Sandals Barbados and Club Barbados.