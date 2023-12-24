Barbadians urged to embrace their heritage via the Kwanzaa Festival

December 26, 2023 to January 1, 2024, is the period of KWANZAA which is a Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture. It is not tied to any religion but instead, is a cultural celebration that promotes values that all humans should embrace. Each day celebrates a principle that we should live by.

Trevor A. Prescod B.A., J.P., M.P. SPECIAL ADVISOR AND SPECIAL ENVOY (Courtesy Barbados Advocate)

During the period of Kwanzaa, there will be several programmes that have been organized to educate persons and to celebrate the festival across Barbados. All events are free to enter.

They are as follows:

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – First Fruits, The Ivy Community Centre, Ivy, St. Michael Time: 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Principle: Umoja – Unity will be celebrated with a blessing of the festival

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Kwanzaa Parade, Haynesville Community, Haynesville, St. James Time: 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Principle: Kujichagulia – Self Determination- A Parade will take place from the Desmond Haynes Pavilion to the Police Outpost within the Haynesville community

Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Day of Reflection Principle: Ujima – Collective Work and Responsibility

Friday, December 29, 2023 – Kuumba in Oistins, Christ Church. Time: 7.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. Principle: Ujamaa – Cooperative Economics – A celebration od blessings and performers will take place on the stage

Saturday, December 30, 2023 – St. Andrew Kwanzaa Celebration, Ngozi Farm & Cultural Sanctuary, Turner’s Hall, St. Andrew. Time: 9.00 a.m. until Principle: Nia – Purpose – “Relating to the Past, Understanding the Present, Igniting Purpose to Shape the Future:

Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Day of Reflection Principle: Kuumba – Creativity

Monday, January 1, 2024 – Umoja in the Gardens, The National Botanical Gardens, Stadium Road, St. Michael. Time: 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Principle: Imani – Faith – A picnic celebration with blessings and performances to end the Kwanzaa Festival.

We invite you and the public to attend and support these events and to celebrate Kwanzaa during the Festival. Follow us @reparationsbarbados or by email at reparationsbarbados@gmail.com