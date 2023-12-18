Barbadian elected to world motor sport anti-doping post

Barbadian Dr Adrian Lorde OBE has been elected to serve on the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the world governing body of motor sport. His election was confirmed at the FIA General Assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan (December 8), which was attended by the President of the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) Senator Andrew Mallalieu.

Senator Mallalieu, who is a member of the FIA’s World Motor Sports Council, said: “I am delighted that the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BMF’s nomination of Dr Lorde and we are so pleased that Barbados can be represented on this important committee.”

Dr Lorde, who will sit alongside committee members from Australasia, Europe and South America, said: “I was truly honoured to have been nominated by your organisation but to have been elected, I am elated. I look forward to the task and I will work to keep Barbados’s flag (not the checkered one) flying high.”

The FIA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee, whose President is Mexico’s Fernando Torres-Sotelo, is invested with disciplinary power in the first instance over drivers, support personnel and other persons who are suspected of having infringed the provisions of the FIA Anti-Doping Regulations (Appendix A to The International Sporting Code). The decisions of the FIA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Dr Lorde’s expertise has already benefited a wide range of sports including athletics, cricket and hockey. He is a Director of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA), the Founding President of the Barbados Sports Medicine Association (BSMA), previous President of the Pan American Sports Medicine Federation (COPAMEDE), Chairman of the National Anti-Doping Commission of Barbados and is the Vice-Chairman of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO). He has been a member of the Medical Commissions of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and Pan American Games Sports Organisation since 1993.

Working with a variety of agencies, Dr Lorde has attended six previous Olympic Games in different capacities. In Athens, he was an Independent Observer for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and served in the same capacity at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar and the Winter Paralympics in Vancouver in 2010. He has been Barbados Olympic team physician since Barcelona in 1992.

An Associate Lecturer in Family Medicine at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill, Dr Lorde has presented papers in Sports Medicine and Anti-Doping at many local, regional and international conferences. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in her 2014 birthday honours for his contribution to Sports Medicine and has also been honoured by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the IAAF (now World Athletics), the University of the West Indies and by many other local organisations for his voluntary contribution to sports, medicine and anti-doping.