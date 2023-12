(Part 2) ‘A’ class 3rd place:John Chandler Vs. Ryan HolderRyan won the first game 21-15 But Chandler won the other two games 21-18 and 21-14And the B class 3rd place:Mark “Busta” Grandison vs Junior “Bambi” BennettGrandison won by default

