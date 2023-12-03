3 young Barbadians decided to join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On November 18, 2023, 20-year-old Kiara Dorant was baptized at the Christ Church Chapel, located on Rendezvous Hill, Christ Church. Elder Temalaki Fa’aotaota performed the baptismal ordinance, and she was welcomed warmly to the Christ Church Branch the following day by Branch President Jarad Nelson.

Earlier in November, siblings Leah and Aiden James were also baptized at their home chapel, located in Oistins, Christ Church. 11-year-old Leah, a student of The Lodge School, expressed her last-minute nervousness just before the ordinance was performed. She recalls asking herself, “Why am I doing this?” and then recommitting with the thought, “You can do this!”

Aiden, who is 10 years old and attends the Luther Thorne Primary School, hates deep water, and also hesitated at first, but in his own words, “I followed the spirit!” His smile as he spoke expressed his joy.

From left, happy paternal grandmother, Janice Lovell, Kameka James-Broomes, newly baptized Aiden and Leah James, with younger sister Azara in front, mother Shakira James and maternal grandmother Cauiesa Grant.

The siblings expressed their relief and happiness at being baptized and later confirmed as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their mother, Shakira James, is also a member, as is their grandmother, Janice Lovell. Their younger sister, two-year-old Azara, also attends church, and Leah laughingly recalls waking up her mother and wanting to get to Primary on Sundays. Aiden also enjoys attending the meetings. “Church is good,” he said with a big smile.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints practices baptism by immersion, and one must be at least eight years old to receive the ordinance. The newly baptized person will then receive the ordinance of the gift of the Holy Ghost at a later date; this is performed by worthy priesthood holders, usually during Sacrament Meeting.

For more information, visit the Church’s website: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/ You can also speak to the full-time missionaries, who can be identified by their name badges. There are three chapels in Barbados, located in Black Rock (St. Michael), Oistins and Rendezvous (Christ Church). All are welcome to attend the weekly Sacrament Meetings on Saturdays, starting at 10am.