28-year-old Westmoreland man not seen since before Christmas

Police are seeking the Public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is Mitchell Anderson Nicholls 28 years of Apt. A, West Coast Apartments Hotel, Pond Bottom, Westmoreland, St. James who was last seen on 23rd December 2023 by his adopted mother Cheryl Nicholls and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

DESCRIPTION:

Nicholls is 5′ 9 inches tall, slim built, light brown in complexion and walks with an erect appearance. At the time he was wearing a plaid colour shirt and khaki long pants, he was also driving his motor vehicle a black Suzuki Baleno motor car registration number MA- 8010.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mitchell Nicholls, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700/01, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

