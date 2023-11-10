Wildey man sought by Police, No Image Available

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rashad Shakeil Tremaine Wharton who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.   

Rashad Shakeil Tremaine Whartonwhose last known address is 11B Bottom Close, Wildey, St. Michael is approximately six feet, three inches tall, dark complexion and of medium build.

Wharton is advised that he can present himself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rashad Shakeil Tremaine Wharton, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit  at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

