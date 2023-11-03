What’s the WIRD? Local manufacturer Unites 50 International & local bartending talents!

Barbados has once again solidified its position as the global hub for exceptional rum and rum expertise, particularly in the company of local and international bartenders.

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) and it’s distributor, Stansfeld Scott, extended an exclusive invitation to four renowned international bartenders to join hands with 50 of their Barbadian counterparts for an enlightening industry seminar held at The Grill, The Estates, St George.

Alexandre Gabriel, Owner and Master Blender, West Indies Rum Distillery (in white shirt) welcoming the local and international bartenders to the seminar.

Handpicked from the four corners of the world where the distillery’s esteemed Barbados Plantation Rum is savored, the team of world-renowned bartenders comprised of: Maikal Gurung, Daily Tot bar, China, Paul Viguier from the Ivory Coast, Anna-Monet Hartman from Medium Cool bar, Miami in the United States, and Georgi Radev and Nick Cornes, both hailing from Laki Kane Bar, London, in the United Kingdom.

WIRD places a profound emphasis on the value of knowledge sharing to continually enhance our craft, firmly embracing the motto, “together we are better.” This commitment was exemplified as more than 50 bartenders from diverse backgrounds came together to exchange their expertise on rum and cocktails. The event provided a unique platform for some of the world’s most distinguished bars, alongside local establishments in Barbados, to collectively learn from one another. These bartenders delved into a comprehensive exploration of cocktail techniques, emerging trends, and in-depth rum expertise, fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual growth.

Adrienne Stoner – WIRD Rum Community Liaison emphasized the wide recognition of our international bartenders, hailing from four diverse continents, as esteemed cocktail experts and among the best customers and ambassadors for Barbados Plantation Rum. They generously shared their extensive knowledge and passion regarding rum, cocktails, and the latest cocktail techniques with our local bartenders. In return, the international bartenders gained valuable insights from our local counterparts, immersing themselves in the nuances of rum and the vibrant Barbados culture. This reciprocal exchange is instrumental in our mission to enhance global appreciation for our exceptional rum and the rich cultural tapestry it represents.

Adrienne Stoner, WIRD Rum Community Liaison and Dameain Williams, top Barbadian mixologist and local Stade’s and Plantation rum ambassador with the local bartenders

Dameain Williams, top local mixologist and local Stade’s and Plantation rum ambassador, speaking on behalf of WIRD, conveyed, “Our Plantation Rum has found its place in the glasses of enthusiasts across more than 120 countries, significantly contributing to the global acclaim of our rum and, by extension, Barbados itself.”

WIRD stands as an exemplar for the idea that, through shared wisdom and experience, the art of mixology can soar to new heights and attain unparalleled levels of excellence.

This unique workshop by WIRD promises to be an unforgettable experience for mixology enthusiasts, dedicated to bringing innovation and collaboration to the heart of Barbados’ cocktail culture.